Příběhy Flander: Vackův nejtěžší závod, smolná kaluž a smutek van Aerta

Cobbles - Mud - Big crouds of fans - steep climbs and of course full gas racing !



Hardest and biggest Race for me so far but also a unfogettable experience .



Super Team Work from the @treksegafredo squad and Congrats to @pedersen__mads taking after a superb Ride !

Thanks for support

