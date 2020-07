Nač ztrácet čas v Rusku? Patnáctiletý tyčkařský supertalent chce pryč

Pole vault world age 15 best by Matvey VOLKOV Another precocious talent whose is now surpassing @mondohoss600 His father Konstantin (who gave me the stats) was world junior record holder in 1979 (5.60) & jumped 5.85 in 1984 and his grand father Yuriy did 5.16i in 1970 https://t.co/5BetoDqfhp https://t.co/SzG9mIqUSo