Dinosauří Exoprimal už vyzkoušelo přes milion hráčů

Over one million players have joined the wargames in Exoprimal! 🦖



To commemorate this milestone, a free Skywave skin will be included in the August 16 title update.



We're hard at work on improvements to the game based on player feedback. Thank you for your ongoing support!