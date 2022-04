Obránce, co boduje víc než ofenzivní hvězdy. V říjnu zavítá Josi do Prahy

Scoring for the @PredsNHL in their 4-3 win vs CHI this afternoon, Roman Josi is the 8th defenceman in NHL history to get 20+ goals and 65+ assists in a season. Others: Paul Coffey (7 times), Bobby Orr (6 x), Ray Bourque (5), Denis Potvin (2), Gary Suter, Al MacInnis, Brian Leetch https://t.co/MOND5gurzV