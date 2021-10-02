ONLINE: United hrají s Evertonem, později nastoupí Chelsea i Arsenal

Sobotní program 7. kola: 13:30 Manchester United - Everton, 16:00 Burnley - Norwich, Chelsea - Southampton, Leeds - Watford, Wolverhampton - Newcastle, 18:30 Brighton - Arsenal.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Liverpool
|6
|4
|2
|0
|15:4
|14
|2.
|Manchester City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12:1
|13
|3.
|Chelsea
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12:2
|13
|4.
|Manchester United
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13:5
|13
|5.
|Everton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12:7
|13
|6.
|Brighton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8:5
|13
|7.
|West Ham United
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13:8
|11
|8.
|Aston Villa
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9:7
|10
|9.
|Brentford
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8:5
|9
|10.
|Arsenal
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5:10
|9
|11.
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|0
|3
|4:9
|9
|12.
|Watford
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7:9
|7
|13.
|Leicester
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7:10
|7
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|6
|2
|0
|4
|3:5
|6
|15.
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6:9
|6
|16.
|Southampton
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4:7
|4
|17.
|Newcastle
|6
|0
|3
|3
|7:14
|3
|18.
|Leeds
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6:14
|3
|19.
|Burnley
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5:11
|2
|20.
|Norwich
|6
|0
|0
|6
|2:16
|0
de Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelöf, Shaw – McTominay, Fred – M. Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Martial – Cavani.
Pickford – Godfrey, Y. Mina, M. Keane, Digne – A. Townsend, A. Doucouré, Allan, Gordon – D. Gray – Rondón.
D. Henderson – Bailly, Telles, P. Pogba, Lingard, N. Matić, van de Beek, Ronaldo, Sancho.
Begović, Lonergan – Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Davies, Dobbin.
Rozhodčí: Oliver – Burt, Bennett.Přejít na on-line reportáž
Rozhodčí: Moss – Perry, WoodPřejít na on-line reportáž
Rozhodčí: Friend – Holmes, SmartPřejít na on-line reportáž
Rozhodčí: Scott – West, DaviesPřejít na on-line reportáž