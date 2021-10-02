Sobota 2. října 2021, svátek má Olívie, Oliver
Zahraničí

  • Sobota 2. října 2021 Olívie, Oliver

ONLINE: United hrají s Evertonem, později nastoupí Chelsea i Arsenal

Sledujeme online   13:16
Po šťastném vítězství 2:1 v Lize mistrů nad Villarrealem, které netrefil nikdo jiný než Cristiano Ronaldo, fotbalisté Manchesteru United v domácí Premier League čelí Evertonu. Zápas můžete od 13:30 sledovat v podrobné online reportáži.

Fotogalerie2

Mason Greenwood v barvách Manchesteru United se pokouší odpoutat od Allana, fotbalisty Evertonu. | foto: AP

Sobotní program 7. kola: 13:30 Manchester United - Everton, 16:00 Burnley - Norwich, Chelsea - Southampton, Leeds - Watford, Wolverhampton - Newcastle, 18:30 Brighton - Arsenal.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool642015:414
2.Manchester City641112:113
3.Chelsea641112:213
4.Manchester United641113:513
5.Everton641112:713
6.Brighton64118:513
7.West Ham United632113:811
8.Aston Villa63129:710
9.Brentford62318:59
10.Arsenal63035:109
11.Tottenham63034:99
12.Watford62137:97
13.Leicester62137:107
14.Wolverhampton62043:56
15.Crystal Palace61326:96
16.Southampton60424:74
17.Newcastle60337:143
18.Leeds60336:143
19.Burnley60245:112
20.Norwich60062:160
Anglická Premier League
7. kolo 2. 10. 2021 16:00
Leeds United : Watford FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
7. kolo 2. 10. 2021 13:30
zápas probíhá
Manchester United : Everton FC 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
de Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelöf, Shaw – McTominay, Fred – M. Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Martial – Cavani.
Sestavy:
Pickford – Godfrey, Y. Mina, M. Keane, Digne – A. Townsend, A. Doucouré, Allan, Gordon – D. Gray – Rondón.
Náhradníci:
D. Henderson – Bailly, Telles, P. Pogba, Lingard, N. Matić, van de Beek, Ronaldo, Sancho.
Náhradníci:
Begović, Lonergan – Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Davies, Dobbin.

Rozhodčí: Oliver – Burt, Bennett.

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
7. kolo 2. 10. 2021 18:30
Brighton & Hove Albion FC : Arsenal FC 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Moss – Perry, Wood

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
7. kolo 2. 10. 2021 16:00
Burnley FC : Norwich City 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Friend – Holmes, Smart

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
7. kolo 2. 10. 2021 16:00
Chelsea FC Chelsea FC : Southampton FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
7. kolo 2. 10. 2021 16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers : Newcastle United 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Scott – West, Davies

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Autoři: ,
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Bayern Mnichov651023:516
2.Leverkusen641116:713
3.Wolfsburg64118:513
4.Dortmund640217:1212
5.Freiburg63309:412
6.Kolín nad Rýnem733113:912
7.Mohuč63126:310
8.Union Berlín62318:89
9.Hoffenheim622211:88
10.Lipsko621312:77
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Real Madrid752021:817
2.San Sebastian751110:616
3.FC Sevilla642010:214
4.Atlético Madrid74219:614
5.Vallecano741213:713
6.Bilbao83417:413
7.FC Barcelona633011:512
8.Betis Sevilla733111:712
9.Valencie732212:811
10.Pamplona732210:1111
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Neapol660016:218
2.AC Milán651012:316
3.Inter Milán642020:714
4.AS Řím640214:812
5.Fiorentina64029:912
6.Lazio Řím632115:911
7.Bergamo63218:611
8.Empoli63039:109
9.FC Turín62229:68
10.Juventus Turín622210:108
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Paris St. Germain880022:724
2.Lens953116:1018
3.Marseille742114:814
4.Nice742115:313
5.Angers834111:713
6.Lorient83419:813
7.Lyon833213:1212
8.Monako832311:1111
9.Lille832311:1411
10.Nantes831411:1010

