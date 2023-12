Miliardová sbírka hodinek jde do dražby. První kolo zůstalo za očekáváním

Christie’s Hong Kong is proud to present the Important Watches Live Autumn Auction in Hong Kong, featuring a diverse curation of exceptional timepieces for watch collectors across generations.



Comprising 146 lots and with a total low estimate of HK$123,268,000 / US$15,408,500, this remarkable auction will be held alongside the preeminent single-owner sale of The OAK Collection Part 1, further enhancing Christie’s outstanding offering of watches this season in Hong Kong.



Highlights include two Patek Philippe wristwatches – the extraordinary vintage pink gold reference 1518, the ancestor of all Patek Philippe perpetual calendar chronographs; and an impressive contemporary pink gold World Time Minute Repeating reference 5531R.



The dial on the World Time Minute Repeating reference 5531R is exquisitely decorated with a view of the Lavaux Vineyards on the shores of Lake Geneva, created in the centuries-old technique of cloisonne enamel – an art that has enjoyed a renaissance under the patronage of Patek Philippe.



Cover lot:

PATEK PHILIPPE

An important, extremely rare and incredibly preserved 18k pink gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moon phases and Portuguese calendar. Ref. 1518, second series, manufactured in 1950

Estimate HKD 16,000,000 - 32,000,000



Live Auction:

26 November, Important Watches

Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre



