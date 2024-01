Zničili jsme velitelské středisko ruských vojsk na Krymu, hlásí Ukrajina

Budanov's birthday is celebrated in Crimea



An air alert is heard in Sevastopol, explosions are reported. Also explosions were heard in Yevpatoria. The Crimean bridge is traditionally blocked.



In total in Sevastopol heard about 10 explosions, reports the project "Krym.Realii".… https://t.co/ChoXWNZh67 https://t.co/zoIgijvTOR