Obětem vyřezávali svastiky do těla. Ruští neonacisté bojují na Ukrajině

Photos of the Russian neo-Nazi 'Rusich' company, linked to Wagner, active in Ukraine (ie, tfw when you use literal neo-Nazis as part of your 'denazification' mission) Other two photos from @AspiringTrucker - not sure of dates or original sources. Do share if you know. https://t.co/tKw2AdhrS1 https://t.co/5PlM08IBVP