Texasan čekal sedm hodin, aby mohl volit. Za podvod mu nyní hrozí doživotí

The Texas AFL-CIO and @gcaflcio blasted @KenPaxtonTX's decision to prosecute Hervis Rogers, a duly registered voter who believed he was eligible to vote when he cast a ballot — after a long, well-publicized six-hour wait — in the 2020 elections. #txlege https://t.co/0NL27HjYDp https://t.co/oBf336k2DG