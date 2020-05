Brit v letadle sáhl stevardovi na pozadí, dostal půl roku vězení

A former Grimsby trawlerman has been jailed for squeezing the bottom of a male air steward on an EasyJet flight.

Gavin Capps later angrily protested: "You're not British if you think that's sexual assault."

He grabbed the crew member's buttock "and squeezed very hard' after asking for more beer while he was on a flight to Iceland from Manchester.

Capps, 51, of Humberston, admitted sexual assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The offences were witnessed by families and children.

Capps was on an EasyJet flight to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik when he ordered three cans of beer.

He later tried to buy more alcohol but was told by an air steward that he could not do so because none was available.

One of the stewards warned him about his behaviour before turning to face a seat opposite.

Capps took hold of the man's left buttock and squeezed with a lot of force.

He was jailed for six months.