Rodinu překvapil nečekaný návštěvník. Lachtan si zabral gauč a vyděsil kočku

Of all the homes for a #seal to enter, one managed to chase a cat into, and give itself a tour of our marine biologist, Phil Ross' family home in Mount Maunganui. The seal jumped up on their couch at one stage and tried to climb onto a desk.



“This is probably the only home emergency where a marine biologist would actually be useful” says Phil.



He suspected their cat, Coco - known to confront dogs - might have come across the seal in the front yard and "tried to take it on..." - with the seal responding in kind.