Zahraničí

  • Pátek 19. srpna 2022 Ludvík

Opice z americké zoo zavolala policii, ta vyrazila na pomoc

  10:08
Policisté v kalifornském městě San Luis Obispo v sobotu večer obdrželi záhadný telefonát, kvůli kterému vyslali hlídku do zhruba 50 kilometrů vzdálené zoo. Když na místě nikoho nenašli, usoudili, že za hovorem stojí malá opička malpa kapucínská jménem Route.

Zvětšit fotografii

Opička Route zřejmě přivolala policii do kalifornské zoo. (16. srpna 2022) | foto: Profimedia.cz

Úřad šerifa okresu San Luis Obispo se domnívá, že to byl malý primát, kdo v sobotu večer volal na tísňovou linku ze zoologické zahrady. Hovor se přerušil, načež se dispečeři snažili zavolat zpět a posílat zprávy.

Na jejich pokusy však nikdo nereagoval, na místo proto zamířila policejní hlídka. Ukázalo se, že telefonát přišel ze zoologické zahrady poblíž města Paso Robles. Policisté však na místě nenašli nikoho, kdo by hovor uskutečnil.

Nakonec usoudili, že mobilní telefon, který byl v golfovém vozíku používaném k pohybu po pozemku, zřejmě použila opice Route. „Bylo nám řečeno, že malpy kapucínské jsou velmi zvídavé, chopí se čehokoli a prostě začnou mačkat tlačítka,“ uvedl úřad šerifa.

KOMENTÁŘ: Nepřítel Izrael. Greta našla nové zlo, přidala se k antisemitské kampani

Generál: Ukrajina postupuje chytře. Rusy odřízne, vyhladoví a donutí k dezerci

