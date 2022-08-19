Opice z americké zoo zavolala policii, ta vyrazila na pomoc

Our Deputies have seen their fair share of "monkey business" in the County. But nothing quite like this.

It all started Saturday night when we received a 911 call that had disconnected. Dispatchers tried to call and text back but they received no response. So Deputies were sent to investigate.

The address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles. No one there had placed the call.

Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey's uncle?

Then they all realized...... it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey.

Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo's cell phone... which was in the zoo's golf cart... which is used to travel around the zoo's 40 acre site.

We're told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons.

And that's what Route did... just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us.

As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can't really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do.

