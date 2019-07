Věděla, co dělá. Manta obrovská si k potápěčům připlula pro pomoc

VIDEO: Incredible footage captures the moment a group of snorkellers encounter a giant manta ray and get up close to remove fish hooks from her eye https://t.co/v3WEZO2YIM https://t.co/dfku4sNxy9 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Incredible footage captures the moment a group of snorkellers encounter a giant manta ray and get up close to remove fish hooks from her eye https://t.co/v3WEZO2YIM https://t.co/dfku4sNxy9