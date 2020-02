Tisícům mazlíčků hrozí ve Wu-chanu smrt hladem, majitelé k nim nemohou

VIDEO: Video Facebook Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association 29. 1. 2020 22:05 Pro zobrazení videa musíte mít zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

We have helped more than 600 pets since last week. Most of them were left and locked in the apartment before the lockdown. It is very difficult to do that because we are not allowed to get into privat apartments without permission. At the time it is hard to prove that we are authorized. So we tried at least to feed them in well secured communities. And tried as much as we can to get into private apartment to take pets out.