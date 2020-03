Průlomový rozsudek: znásilněná jezídka konfrontovala člena IS před soudem

VIDEO: This is Ashwaq, a Yazidi girl who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2014 when the terrorist group attacked Kurdistan-Iraq. After her escape and her migration to Germany, she met the man who had bought her as a slave, walking around freely in Germany. This is Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

