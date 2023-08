Zesnulou sestru mafiána vytáhli z rakve. Policie se obává války gangů

My beautiful Meshilin

God looked around his garden- And found an empty place,

He then looked down upon the earth- And saw your tired face.

He put his arms around you -And lifted you to rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful -He always takes the best....

He knew that you were suffering -He knew you were in pain.

He knew that you would never – Get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough – And the hills were hard to climb.

So he closed your weary eyelids – And whispered, ‘Peace be thine’.

It broke our hearts to lose you – But you didn’t go alone,

For part of us went with you – The day God called you home. ❤️