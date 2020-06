Facebook reaguje na bojkot firem. Zakáže nenávistná reklamní sdělení

Three weeks ago, I committed to reviewing our policies ahead of the 2020 elections. That work is ongoing, but today I want to share some new policies to connect people with authoritative information about voting, crack down on voter suppression, and fight hate speech.



The 2020 elections were already shaping up to be heated -- and that was before we all faced the additional complexities of voting during a pandemic and protests for racial justice across the country. During this... moment, Facebook will take extra precautions to help everyone stay safe, stay informed, and ultimately use their voice where it matters most -- voting.