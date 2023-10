Nerespektujete hráčky, kritizuje světová jednička. Češka chce hvězdám škodit

Aryna Sabalenka says the court at WTA Finals is another level of disrespect from the WTA:



“Honestly, it’s another level of disrespect from the WTA for the players. Sometimes, I don’t even feel safe to move on this court. That’s not the level I expect from the WTA Finals. Thank… https://t.co/0ojw1PiKdz https://t.co/Ca1IKJAzkw