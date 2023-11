Životní stříbro, ale jen chvíli. Trest, že běžím vpředu? zlobila se Zimovjanová

yesterday I got 2nd in the World Cup at Viña del Mar



in what I thought was my best-ever race, also my best world cup result. Riding in the breakaway group with such strong riders and then running in the front until the last meters with the then winner Katie Zaferes - oh gosh it was all so exciting! I loved my race and effort and was super excited to execute it so well on the day



Unfortunately, the third athlete in the finish, among with others, protested our ‘cutting the course’ - we ran thru transition instead of running thru corridor right next to it. (my guess is +4 or 5 meters that we missed. or two seconds, max, that we ‘gained’)



(there was no official standing by the cones when we ran by - he came after our group passed to navigate the rest of the field as more might run wrongly thru transition; there was no single mention of it in the briefing slides, there is no indication of it on the race course maps (looks like one course for both laps), I personally did not hear anything about it at the race briefing))



after their protest was accepted, we counter protested it and during the meeting with the competition jury we had a space to defend our position, during which I mostly panic cried as I was trying to explain our stand and the lack of race organization. And yes jury agreed it was at most the organizer’s fault - but we would get dsqed anyway. (???!)



even bit more bitter/weird to see the footage of panam games men’s race from last week from the same course where two men do a similar mistake and there is no penalty, no dsq?



Huge disappointment on many fronts - mostly, disappointment in people. (You should listen to what people say about people… it is usually true.)



Anyway - thank you to all who reached out to me. I really appreciate your support and also @vixholland too who perhaps too was a bit appaled, like us.



Out of top 5 girls, four got disqualified (me, Mathilde, Katie, & Anna).



I will now proceed to appeal this at the World Triathlon tribunal with my federation (alongside the others).



Thanks to all. You make me stronger ☺️ T