Sobota 18. ledna 2020, svátek má Vladislav
  • schránka
  • Aktivovat Premium za 1 Kč
    Prodloužit Premium za 1 Kč
    Aktivovat Premium
    Premium
  • Přihlásit Můj účet

Revue

  • Sobota 18. ledna 2020 Vladislav

Princ Harry si s rodinou užíval v Kanadě. Po svátcích opět plní oficiality

  16:16aktualizováno  16:16
Princ Harry, vévodkyně Meghan a jejich syn Archie strávili několik týdnů v Kanadě, kde byli i během Vánoc. Po návratu do Londýna zavítali na kanadské velvyslanectví, kde poděkovali za pohostinnost. Prozradili také, že jejich syn Archie, který v květnu oslaví první narozeniny, si pobyt moc užil.
Princ Harry a jeho syn Archie v Kanadě (2019) Princ Harry a vévodkyně Meghan přijeli na kanadské velvyslanectví (Londýn, 7.... Vévodkyně Meghan a princ Harry na návštěvě kanadského velvyslanectví (Londýn,... Vévodkyně Meghan a princ Harry na návštěvě kanadského velvyslanectví (Londýn,... Vévodkyně Meghan a princ Harry (Londýn, 7. ledna 2020) Vévodkyně Meghan a princ Harry (Londýn, 7. ledna 2020) Vévodkyně Meghan a princ Harry na kanadském velvyslanectví (Londýn, 7. ledna... Vévodkyně Meghan a princ Harry (Londýn, 7. ledna 2020) Britská královská rodina odchází z tradiční sváteční bohoslužby v kostele sv.... Vévodkyně Camilla, princ Charles, princ William, princezna Anna, princezna... Princ George, princ William, princezna Charlotte a vévodkyně Kate po vánoční... Princ William a princ George s příznivci královské rodiny po vánoční bohoslužbě...
  • Nejčtenější

Alžběta II. posvětila odchod Harryho a Meghan, vzdali se státních příjmů

Alžběta II. vyhověla žádosti prince Harryho a jeho manželky Meghan, kteří se chtějí vzdát rolí v královské rodině....

Zpěvák Mandrage se změnil k nepoznání. Kolega z Luneticu mu radí s drogami

Před Vánocemi kapela Mandrage oznámila, že kvůli problémům Víti Starého od března na čas končí. Po zveřejnění snímků z...

Princ Harry se po svatbě změnil, ne všichni tomu úplně rozumí, říká Forejt

Ukázala se nejen jako hlava státu, ale i jako milující babička, která chce pomoct vnukovi. To je podle bývalého...

Pánbůh to zařídil tak, že budeme navždy spolu, říká o dceři Bočanová

Mahulena Bočanová vychovává sama dceru Marinu, která trpí od narození lehčí formou autismu. Herečka byla s dítětem rok...

{NADPIS reklamního článku dlouhý přes dva řádky}

{POPISEK reklamního článku, také dlouhý přes dva a možná dokonce až tři řádky, končící na tři tečky...}

Jsem zbouchnutá, chlubí se přítelkyně miliardáře Elona Muska

Kanadská hudebnice Claire Elise Boucherová (31), která si říká Grimes, se na sociálních sítích pochlubila rostoucím...

Premium

Ve škole byla terčem posměchu. Dnes džihádistka Kristýna nenávidí i matku

Plánuje zabíjet. Soudí ji jako uprchlou. Žena z Mělnicka měla problémy s rodiči i spolužáky. Pětadvacetiletá Kristýna...

Premium

Převratná metoda z IKEM: jak zhubnout přeprogramováním metabolismu

Lékař Marek Beneš je už třetím rokem vedoucím lékařem projektu, při kterém se pomocí laseru „oslepí“ nervové buňky...

Premium

TEST: Vyplatí se benzin, hybrid, nebo diesel? Spočítali jsme to

Auto máte vybrané, co mu ale dát pod kapotu, aby vás provoz vyšel co nejlevněji – klasický benzin, úsporný diesel, nebo...

Další nabídky Premium
  • Další z rubriky
Premium

Horší to bývá hned po chemoterapii, říká nemocná Anna Slováčková

Přestože prochází nesnadným životním obdobím, v němž bojuje s rakovinou prsu, působí pořád odhodlaně a sálá z ní...

Když mě Roman opustil, úplně mě to zdrtilo, prozradila Daniela Šinkorová

Danielu Šinkorovou (47) kdysi naprosto zdrtilo, když ji opustil Roman Vojtek (47). „Brečela jsem od rána do večera,...

Bolan z Mandrage: Víťa psal už v patnácti texty, které bych nedal dohromady

Kapela Mandrage ohlásila na konci minulého roku časově neohraničenou pauzu po patnácti letech společného fungování....

Bond nebude žena. Může však mít jakoukoli barvu pleti, říkají tvůrci

James Bond zůstane mužem. Producentka bondovek Barbara Broccoliová prohlásila, že rozhodně neplánuje do role agenta 007...

Akční letáky
Akční letáky

Všechny akční letáky na jednom místě!

Zjistit více

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout

Právě čtete

Mohlo by vás zajímat

Lidovky.cz

Expres.cz

Wiki.iDNES.cz

Státní svátky 2020 | Karel Gott | BMI kalkulačka | Horoskopy | Tvoje tvář má známý hlas | Stardance | Lucie Vondráčková | Meghan Markle | Leoš Mareš | Dara Rolins | Tomáš Klus