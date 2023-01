Vykompenzuje Samsung vyšší cenu špičkových modelů větší pamětí?

⭕️Exclusively & officially

Good news for Samsung fans

It's amazing to be



Galaxy S23 8Ram + 256G

Galaxy S23+ 8Ram +256G

Galaxy S23 Ultra 12R+256G+512G+1T



Goodbye 128G

I've been waiting for this move for a long time

A very good move from Samsung thanks @technizoconcept https://t.co/jjlEN7Dc4H https://t.co/7EZbA6tyjK