Calgary povolalo Klapku do prvního týmu. Může se dočkat debutu v NHL

"When I was back home two years ago, I came to the rink, every time I (watched) highlights from the NHL, now I’m sitting with them in the locker-room. It’s a special moment for me.”



Adam Klapka is taking it all in after his first NHL call-up!



📄: https://t.co/omuONJt40b https://t.co/9dZqF2TAPj