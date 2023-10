Šampion na hřišti i mimo něj. Fotbalové legendy vzpomínají na Sira Bobbyho

It all began with Sir Bobby❤️Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United… I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after , someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966… A true gentleman , family man and truly a national hero… Today isn’t just a sad day for Manchester United & England it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented.. Our thoughts go out to Lady Norma , there daughters and grandchildren x Rest in Peace Sir Bobby x @manchesterunited @england Today our hearts are heavy