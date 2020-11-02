Pondělí 2. listopadu 2020, Památka zesnulých
Zahraničí

  Pondělí 2. listopadu 2020 Památka zesnulých

ONLINE: Fulham i West Brom usilují o první výhru, následuje Leeds - Leicester

Sledujeme online   18:19
Sedmé kolo anglické Premier League pokračuje soubojem nováčků, kteří zatím marně čekají na vítězství: Fulham od 18.30 hostí West Brom. A uzavře jej duel mezi fotbalisty Leedsu a Leicesteru, který startuje ve 21 hodin. Obě utkání můžete sledovat minutu po minutě.

Fotbalisté Fulhamu oslavují gól Aleksandara Mitroviče. | foto: AP

7. kolo: 18:30 Fulham - West Bromwich, 21:00 Leeds - Leicester.

Anglická Premier League
7. kolo 2. 11. 2020 18:30
zápas probíhá
Fulham FC : West Bromwich Albion 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Aréola – Aina, Adarabioyo, J. Andersen, A. Robinson – Anguissa, Lemina, Cairney (C) – Decordova-Reid, A. Mitrović, Lookman.
Sestavy:
Johnstone – Furlong, Ivanović, Ajayi, C. Townsend – Livermore (C) – Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Krovinović, Diangana – Grant.
Náhradníci:
Rodák – Bryan, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Odoi, Reed, Ream.
Náhradníci:
Button – Bartley, Gibbs, Edwards, Phillips, Robinson, Sawyers.

Rozhodčí: Hooper – Eaton, Davies

Anglická Premier League
7. kolo 2. 11. 2020 21:00
Leeds United : Leicester City 0:0 (-:-)
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool751117:1516
2.Tottenham742118:914
3.Everton741215:1113
4.Southampton741214:1213
5.Wolverhampton74128:813
6.Chelsea733116:912
7.Aston Villa640215:912
8.Leicester640213:812
9.Arsenal74039:712
10.Manchester City63219:811
11.Newcastle732210:1111
12.Leeds631212:910
13.Crystal Palace73138:1110
14.West Ham United722313:108
15.Manchester United62139:137
16.Brighton712411:145
17.West Bromwich60336:143
18.Sheffield United70163:101
19.Fulham60155:141
20.Burnley60153:121
Kurzy

AnglieNěmeckoŠpanělskoItálieFrancie
2. 11.Leeds - Leicester2.513.632.85
2. 11.Fulham - W. B. A.2.533.313.06
7. 11.Everton - Manchester U.2.803.482.39
6. 11.Southampton - Newcastle1.873.734.22
7. 11.Crystal P. - Leeds3.083.272.31
8. 11.Arsenal - Aston Villa1.703.904.63
6. 11.Brighton - Burnley1.933.554.17
8. 11.W. B. A. - Tottenham5.814.221.53
7. 11.Chelsea - Sheffield Utd.1.404.717.28
7. 11.West Ham - Fulham1.863.673.99
7. 11.Stuttgart - Frankfurt2.533.662.54
7. 11.Dortmund - Bayern3.934.151.77
2. 11.Hoffenheim - Union Berlin1.893.934.13
6. 11.Bremen - 1. FC Köln2.313.573.03
7. 11.Mainz - Schalke2.203.473.13
7. 11.Augsburg - Hertha2.783.462.41
7. 11.Union Berlin - Bielefeld1.923.553.88
8. 11.Wolfsburg - Hoffenheim2.093.633.24
8. 11.Leverkusen - M´gladbach2.253.512.99
7. 11.RB Leipzig - Freiburg1.325.318.48
2. 11.Villarreal - Valladolid1.663.875.99
7. 11.FC Barcelona - Betis Sevilla1.394.967.22
8. 11.Valladolid - Bilbao3.122.862.52
8. 11.Valencia - Real Madrid5.724.401.52
7. 11.Atl. Madrid - Cádiz1.443.908.83
8. 11.Levante - Alavés2.213.303.25
7. 11.Huesca - Eibar2.143.003.77
6. 11.Elche - Vigo3.363.092.37
7. 11.FC Sevilla - Osasuna1.613.655.94
8. 11.S. Sebastian - Granada1.763.674.53
7. 11.Benevento - Spezia2.043.713.32
4. 11.FC Genoa - FC Torino2.453.502.86
2. 11.Hellas Verona - Benevento2.193.593.26
8. 11.Lazio Roma - Juventus3.303.652.06
7. 11.Parma - Fiorentina3.383.642.04
6. 11.Sassuolo - Udinese1.843.843.87
7. 11.Cagliari - Sampdoria2.773.582.36
8. 11.FC Genoa - AS Roma5.094.251.59
8. 11.FC Torino - Crotone2.163.523.18
8. 11.Bologna - Napoli4.494.141.68
8. 11.Lorient - Nantes2.453.142.96
8. 11.Metz - Dijon1.783.584.53
6. 11.Strasbourg - Marseille2.763.222.55
8. 11.Brest - Lille3.513.412.06
8. 11.Nimes - Angers2.853.192.50
8. 11.Nice - Monaco2.873.612.29
8. 11.Lyon - St. Etienne1.404.607.71
7. 11.Paris SG - Rennes1.216.6712.40
7. 11.Bordeaux - Montpellier2.323.243.08
