ONLINE: Fulham i West Brom usilují o první výhru, následuje Leeds - Leicester

7. kolo: 18:30 Fulham - West Bromwich, 21:00 Leeds - Leicester.
Aréola – Aina, Adarabioyo, J. Andersen, A. Robinson – Anguissa, Lemina, Cairney (C) – Decordova-Reid, A. Mitrović, Lookman.
Johnstone – Furlong, Ivanović, Ajayi, C. Townsend – Livermore (C) – Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Krovinović, Diangana – Grant.
Rodák – Bryan, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Odoi, Reed, Ream.
Button – Bartley, Gibbs, Edwards, Phillips, Robinson, Sawyers.
Rozhodčí: Hooper – Eaton, DaviesPřejít na on-line reportáž
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Liverpool
|7
|5
|1
|1
|17:15
|16
|2.
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|2
|1
|18:9
|14
|3.
|Everton
|7
|4
|1
|2
|15:11
|13
|4.
|Southampton
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14:12
|13
|5.
|Wolverhampton
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8:8
|13
|6.
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|3
|1
|16:9
|12
|7.
|Aston Villa
|6
|4
|0
|2
|15:9
|12
|8.
|Leicester
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13:8
|12
|9.
|Arsenal
|7
|4
|0
|3
|9:7
|12
|10.
|Manchester City
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9:8
|11
|11.
|Newcastle
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10:11
|11
|12.
|Leeds
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12:9
|10
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8:11
|10
|14.
|West Ham United
|7
|2
|2
|3
|13:10
|8
|15.
|Manchester United
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9:13
|7
|16.
|Brighton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|11:14
|5
|17.
|West Bromwich
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6:14
|3
|18.
|Sheffield United
|7
|0
|1
|6
|3:10
|1
|19.
|Fulham
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5:14
|1
|20.
|Burnley
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3:12
|1