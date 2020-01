Záhada nových Boeingů. Místo 1500 kilometrů letěly šestnáctkrát dál

Meanwhile there are another 3 Dreamliners for Qatar Airways on delivery from Seattle to Doha A7-BHC: https://t.co/2T1tJAL9Bd A7-BHG: https://t.co/OcnVXGZPtA A7-BHF: https://t.co/zNFvsluvUk https://t.co/AFWLKCbnAI