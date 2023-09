Na tohle vás v NATO nepřipraví. Ukrajinci čelí na severu tvrdým ruským útokům

Russian forces continued offensive operations along the #Kupyansk-Svatove line on September 3 but did not make any confirmed gains. Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces continued offensive actions 7km away from Kupyansk and near Novoselivske (15km NW of #Svatove). https://t.co/q2b0rPGBGJ https://t.co/ksNerEq1sF