Útok v Sýrii s 15 mrtvými, včetně dvou Američanů. Přihlásil se k němu IS

Two US soldiers and a fighter of the Manbij Military Council were killed by the explosion in Manbij City. The perpetrators are believed to be sleeper cells of Turkish-backed jihadists https://t.co/49Hh6dZ1GA https://t.co/npNcnPQCSH