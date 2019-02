Našel na půdě 35 let starý Apple II, zapnul ho a dohrál uloženou hru

VIDEO: This game... never got past the first level despite HOURS of (pre-internet cheating) trying. Now w the web, I have a shot. The music, tho. That classic Apple IIe music. https://t.co/ebeXNzoCs2 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

This game... never got past the first level despite HOURS of (pre-internet cheating) trying. Now w the web, I have a shot. The music, tho. That classic Apple IIe music. https://t.co/ebeXNzoCs2