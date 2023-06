Prskavec o svém průlomu: Byl jsem třetí, ale ještě nejsem plnohodnotný soupeř

I still kind of don't understand what happened...



I made the final from 9th place. I repeated the performance in the final and chose a risky pass in the 18th gate that worked. That's an incredible 3rd place!



Standing on the podium next to @sideris.tasiadis and @matej.benus is really unreal and I appreciate it so much.



Next weekend we continue in Prague and I will try to do my best again. However, I would hold back expectations, I still have a lot to learn.



