Češi na prahu NHL. Jiříček oslnil Columbus, Blümel může vyzvat Ovečkina

Defenseman David Jiricek has 0-4-4 with 2 PIMS, 12 shots and a +2 rating in 5 games with the ⁦@monstershockey⁩ this season. The 18-year-old leads AHL rookie blueliners in assists and points (tied) and all Cleveland blueliners in assists, points and shots. ⁦@ehshockey⁩ https://t.co/HLrZRc4Ehg