Pomůže k titulu, dostane za to jedno euro. Zkušený Kalinič se vrací do Splitu

🇭🇷 Hajduk Split sign Nikola Kalinić as free agent on 5 month contract… on €1 salary. Yes, €1! ❤️



“This was easiest deal in my 3 years at Hajduk — it’s 1€ salary”.



“Nikola returns with one aim, help Hajduk to win the title after 19 years”, says director Mindaugas Nikoličius. https://t.co/ldG2PWfxLj