Everton hraje s West Hamem. Odpoledne v akci Chelsea, večer City

Fotbal


Richarlison z Evertonu (vpravo) se raduje z gólu v utkání s Wolverhamptonem. | foto: Reuters

13:19
Pořádně nabitý je sobotní program 9. kola anglické fotbalové Premier League. Od 13.30 jej otevírá zápas Evertonu s West Hamem, pokračuje šesti duely od 16 hodin a končí v 18.30 střetnutím mezi Crystal Palace a Manchesterem City. Utkání můžete sledovat v podrobných online reportážích.
Sobotní program 9. kola: 13.30 Everton - West Ham United, 16.00 Bournemouth - Norwich, Aston Villa - Brighton, Chelsea - Newcastle, Leicester - Burnley, Tottenham - Watford, Wolverhampton - Southampton, 18.30 Crystal Palace - Manchester City.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool880020:624
2.Manchester City851227:916
3.Arsenal843113:1115
4.Leicester842214:714
5.Chelsea842218:1414
6.Crystal Palace84228:814
7.Burnley833211:912
8.West Ham United833211:1112
9.Tottenham832314:1211
10.Bournemouth832313:1311
11.Wolverhampton824211:1110
12.Manchester United82339:89
13.Sheffield United82337:79
14.Brighton82338:109
15.Aston Villa822413:128
16.Newcastle82245:138
17.Southampton82158:157
18.Everton82156:137
19.Norwich820610:216
20.Watford80354:203
Anglická Premier League
9. kolo 19. 10. 2019 16:00
Leicester City : Burnley FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
9. kolo 19. 10. 2019 13:30
Everton FC : West Ham United 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Pickford – Sidibé, M. Keane, Y. Mina, Digne (C) – A. Gomes, Davies – Walcott, Iwobi, Bernard – Richarlison.
Sestavy:
Roberto – Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku – Rice – Anderson, Noble (C), Lanzini, Fornals – Haller.
Náhradníci:
Lössl – Baningime, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate, Kean, G. Sigurdsson.
Náhradníci:
Martin – Al. Ajeti, Balbuena, Snodgrass, Wilshere, Jarmolenko, Zabaleta.
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
9. kolo 19. 10. 2019 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur : Watford FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
9. kolo 19. 10. 2019 18:30
Crystal Palace FC : Manchester City 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
9. kolo 19. 10. 2019 16:00
Aston Villa FC : Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
9. kolo 19. 10. 2019 16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers : Southampton FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
9. kolo 19. 10. 2019 16:00
AFC Bournemouth : Norwich City 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
9. kolo 19. 10. 2019 16:00
Chelsea FC : Newcastle United 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Autoři:

Slavia v Lize mistrů

23. října: Slavia - Barcelona od 21:00, 5. listopadu: Barcelona - Slavia od 18:55,
27. listopadu: Slavia - Inter Milán od 21:00, 10. prosince: Dortmund - Slavia od 21:00.

Kvalifikace o Euro 2020

14. listopadu: Česko - Kosovo od 20:45, 17. listopadu: Bulharsko - Česko od 18:00.

Postup na ME 2020 už mají jistý Belgie, Itálie, Rusko, Polsko, Ukrajina a Španělsko.

