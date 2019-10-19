Everton hraje s West Hamem. Odpoledne v akci Chelsea, večer City

Sobotní program 9. kola: 13.30 Everton - West Ham United, 16.00 Bournemouth - Norwich, Aston Villa - Brighton, Chelsea - Newcastle, Leicester - Burnley, Tottenham - Watford, Wolverhampton - Southampton, 18.30 Crystal Palace - Manchester City.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Liverpool
|8
|8
|0
|0
|20:6
|24
|2.
|Manchester City
|8
|5
|1
|2
|27:9
|16
|3.
|Arsenal
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13:11
|15
|4.
|Leicester
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14:7
|14
|5.
|Chelsea
|8
|4
|2
|2
|18:14
|14
|6.
|Crystal Palace
|8
|4
|2
|2
|8:8
|14
|7.
|Burnley
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11:9
|12
|8.
|West Ham United
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11:11
|12
|9.
|Tottenham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|14:12
|11
|10.
|Bournemouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13:13
|11
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|11:11
|10
|12.
|Manchester United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9:8
|9
|13.
|Sheffield United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7:7
|9
|14.
|Brighton
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8:10
|9
|15.
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13:12
|8
|16.
|Newcastle
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5:13
|8
|17.
|Southampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8:15
|7
|18.
|Everton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6:13
|7
|19.
|Norwich
|8
|2
|0
|6
|10:21
|6
|20.
|Watford
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4:20
|3
Pickford – Sidibé, M. Keane, Y. Mina, Digne (C) – A. Gomes, Davies – Walcott, Iwobi, Bernard – Richarlison.
Roberto – Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku – Rice – Anderson, Noble (C), Lanzini, Fornals – Haller.
Lössl – Baningime, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate, Kean, G. Sigurdsson.
Martin – Al. Ajeti, Balbuena, Snodgrass, Wilshere, Jarmolenko, Zabaleta.