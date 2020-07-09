ONLINE: Hraje Tottenham či Everton, večer nastoupí Manchester United

Ve středu si boj o udržení zkomplikovali fotbalisté West Hamu s Tomášem Součkem, jelikož doma podlehli Burnley 0:1. V dresu hostů odehrál 58 minut další český reprezentant Matěj Vydra.
Ramsdale – A. Smith, Aké (C), Kelly, Rico – Brooks, Gosling, Lerma, Stanislas – J. King, C. Wilson.
Lloris (C) – Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, B. Davies – Moussa Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso – Lamela, Kane, Bergwijn.
Boruc – S. Cook, L. Cook, Groeneveld, Solanke, Surridge, Surman, Stacey, H. Wilson.
Gazzaniga – G. Fernandes, Lucas Moura, NDombèlé, R. Sessegnon, D. Sánchez, Son Hung-min, Skipp, White.
31. Lerma
31. Moussa Sissoko
Rozhodčí: Tierney – Perry, LongPřejít na on-line reportáž
31. Ings
Pickford – Coleman (C), Y. Mina, M. Keane, Digne – Iwobi, A. Gomes (42. G. Sigurdsson), Davies, Gordon – Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
A. McCarthy – Walker-Peters, Bednarek, J. Stephens, Bertrand – Armstrong, Ward-Prowse (C), Romeu, Redmond – Ings, Adams.
Stekelenburg – Baines, G. Sigurdsson, Walcott, Sidibé, Bernard, Kean, Branthwaite, Baningime.
Gunn – Danso, Vokins, Jankewitz, P.-E. Höjbjerg, Smallbone, Ferry, Obafemi, S. Long.
14. Armstrong, 34. J. Stephens
Rozhodčí: Lee Mason – Scott Ledger, Adrian HolmesPřejít na on-line reportáž
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Liverpool
|34
|30
|2
|2
|75:26
|92
|2.
|Manchester City
|34
|22
|3
|9
|86:34
|69
|3.
|Chelsea
|34
|18
|6
|10
|63:46
|60
|4.
|Leicester
|34
|17
|8
|9
|64:32
|59
|5.
|Manchester United
|33
|15
|10
|8
|56:33
|55
|6.
|Wolverhampton
|34
|13
|13
|8
|45:37
|52
|7.
|Sheffield United
|34
|13
|12
|9
|35:33
|51
|8.
|Arsenal
|34
|12
|14
|8
|50:42
|50
|9.
|Burnley
|34
|14
|7
|13
|38:46
|49
|10.
|Tottenham
|33
|13
|9
|11
|52:44
|48
|11.
|Everton
|33
|12
|8
|13
|40:48
|44
|12.
|Southampton
|33
|13
|4
|16
|42:55
|43
|13.
|Newcastle
|34
|11
|10
|13
|35:50
|43
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|9
|14
|30:43
|42
|15.
|Brighton
|34
|8
|12
|14
|36:47
|36
|16.
|West Ham United
|34
|8
|7
|19
|40:59
|31
|17.
|Watford
|34
|7
|10
|17
|31:53
|31
|18.
|Aston Villa
|33
|7
|6
|20
|36:62
|27
|19.
|Bournemouth
|33
|7
|6
|20
|32:59
|27
|20.
|Norwich
|34
|5
|6
|23
|26:63
|21