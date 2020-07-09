Čtvrtek 9. července 2020, svátek má Drahoslava
Zahraničí

ONLINE: Hraje Tottenham či Everton, večer nastoupí Manchester United

Sledujeme online   18:56aktualizováno  18:56
Fotbalisté Tottenhamu se můžou přiblížit pohárovým příčkám, potřebují ale porazit Bournemouth - ten prohrál pětkrát v řadě a bojuje o přežití. Od 19 hodin je na programu také duel Evertonu se Southamptonem, 34. kolo anglické Premier League uzavírá ve 21.15 utkání Aston Villa - Manchester United. Všechny zápasy můžete sledovat v podrobných online reportážích.

James Ward-Prowse (nahoře) ze Southamptonu padá na Anthonyho Gordona z Evertonu. | foto: Reuters

Ve středu si boj o udržení zkomplikovali fotbalisté West Hamu s Tomášem Součkem, jelikož doma podlehli Burnley 0:1. V dresu hostů odehrál 58 minut další český reprezentant Matěj Vydra.

Anglická Premier League
34. kolo 9. 7. 2020 19:00
zápas probíhá
AFC Bournemouth : Tottenham Hotspur 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Ramsdale – A. Smith, Aké (C), Kelly, Rico – Brooks, Gosling, Lerma, Stanislas – J. King, C. Wilson.
Sestavy:
Lloris (C) – Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, B. Davies – Moussa Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso – Lamela, Kane, Bergwijn.
Náhradníci:
Boruc – S. Cook, L. Cook, Groeneveld, Solanke, Surridge, Surman, Stacey, H. Wilson.
Náhradníci:
Gazzaniga – G. Fernandes, Lucas Moura, NDombèlé, R. Sessegnon, D. Sánchez, Son Hung-min, Skipp, White.
Žluté karty:
31. Lerma
Žluté karty:
31. Moussa Sissoko

Rozhodčí: Tierney – Perry, Long

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
34. kolo 9. 7. 2020 19:00
zápas probíhá
Everton FC : Southampton FC 0:1 (-:-)
Góly:
Góly:
31. Ings
Sestavy:
Pickford – Coleman (C), Y. Mina, M. Keane, Digne – Iwobi, A. Gomes (42. G. Sigurdsson), Davies, Gordon – Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Sestavy:
A. McCarthy – Walker-Peters, Bednarek, J. Stephens, Bertrand – Armstrong, Ward-Prowse (C), Romeu, Redmond – Ings, Adams.
Náhradníci:
Stekelenburg – Baines, G. Sigurdsson, Walcott, Sidibé, Bernard, Kean, Branthwaite, Baningime.
Náhradníci:
Gunn – Danso, Vokins, Jankewitz, P.-E. Höjbjerg, Smallbone, Ferry, Obafemi, S. Long.
Žluté karty:
Žluté karty:
14. Armstrong, 34. J. Stephens

Rozhodčí: Lee Mason – Scott Ledger, Adrian Holmes

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
34. kolo 9. 7. 2020 21:15
Aston Villa FC : Manchester United 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool34302275:2692
2.Manchester City34223986:3469
3.Chelsea341861063:4660
4.Leicester34178964:3259
5.Manchester United331510856:3355
6.Wolverhampton341313845:3752
7.Sheffield United341312935:3351
8.Arsenal341214850:4250
9.Burnley341471338:4649
10.Tottenham331391152:4448
11.Everton331281340:4844
12.Southampton331341642:5543
13.Newcastle3411101335:5043
14.Crystal Palace341191430:4342
15.Brighton348121436:4736
16.West Ham United34871940:5931
17.Watford347101731:5331
18.Aston Villa33762036:6227
19.Bournemouth33762032:5927
20.Norwich34562326:6321
