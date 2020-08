Vězeň prchal 46 let. Dopadl ho policista, kterého tehdy postřelil

77-year-old Lawrence Pusateri, aka Luis Archuleta, who had escaped from a Colorado prison in 1974, was arrested at his home in Española, where he had been living for 46 yrs. under a third name, Ramon Montoya. Denver cop he shot 46 yrs ago caught him! https://t.co/8ZE0S8x3mQ https://t.co/yp9c6tiVSn