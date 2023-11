Německá vláda je extrémně nepopulární. FDP se zeptá členů, zda v ní má zůstat

Who's ahead in the polls in Germany?



Our current poll of polls:

CDU/CSU: 29% (+5)

AfD: 21% (+11)

SPD: 16% (-10)

Greens: 14% (-1)

FDP: 5% (-6)

Left: 4% (-1)



