Revue

Z pláže rovnou do nemocnice. Pořízková musela na výměnu kyčelních kloubů

  11:34
Americká topmodelka českého původu Pavlína Pořízková (58) zveřejnila na svém Instagramu fotku v bikinách následovanou snímkem z nemocnice a svěřila se s tím, že kvůli vrozené dysplazii si musí nechat vyměnit oba kyčelní klouby.
Pavlína Pořízková si dopřála dovolenou v Karibiku než nastoupila do nemocnice...

Pavlína Pořízková si dopřála dovolenou v Karibiku než nastoupila do nemocnice na výměnu obou kyčelních kloubů. | foto: koláž iDNES.cz

Pavlína Pořízková, Oliver Orion Ocasek, Jonathan Raven Ocasek
Pavlína Pořízková a Jeff Greenstein na MFF KV (Karlovy Vary, 30. června 2023)
Pavlína Pořízková se fotek bez filtru a make-upu nebojí.
Potkala jsem skvělého muže, je to čistá láska, jsem šťastná, svěřuje se...
34 fotografií

„Ukázalo se, že jsem se narodila s vrozenou dysplazií a kvůli tomu mám opotřebovanou chrupavku v kyčlích. A nemyslím tím opotřebovanou jako trochu opotřebovanou. Ne. Nezůstala žádná,“ popsala Pořízková.

„Všichni tři lékaři, které jsem navštívila, ucouvli, když viděli mé rentgenové snímky. ‚Je to kost na kost,‘ říkali. ‚Aspoň víme, že dobře snášíte bolest.’ Ve skutečnosti je to tak špatné, že udělat jen jeden by v tuto chvíli bylo zbytečné,“ vysvětlila bývalá modelka.

paulinaporizkov

From bikini to hospital chic…
Long overdue now- hip replacement.

It turns out I was born with congenital hip dysplasia- and because of that, the cartilage in my hips is worn out. And I don’t mean worn out as in “worn down.” No. There is none left.
The three doctors I’ve visited all recoiled when they saw my x rays.

“Well, it’s bone on bone”, they exclaimed. “At least we know you’re good with pain tolerance!”

It’s so bad, in fact, that doing one hip at the time is pointless. It would actually impede the healing and mobility.

So. Had one last vacation with old hips- and now it’s time for some new ones.

I have my Jeff at my side, my mom and papa Joe, my boys and a slew of friends volunteering to come and bring me soup.
And even as I’m anxious about the surgery — in a general “surgery-is-not-how-I’d-like-to-spend-my-free-time” —
I’m so grateful this is a fixable problem!
I found a doctor I really trust, one who specializes in anterior hip replacements, I’ve had an amazing vacation … and now - like my sis-in-law said- “take a break from kicking ass and let everyone wait on YOU for a change!”
So, here I go.

#betweenjloandbettywhite #bilateralhipdysplasia #bilateralhipreplacements #surgery #grateful #

25. ledna 2024 v 14:03, příspěvek archivován: 26. ledna 2024 v 9:53
oblíbit odpovědět uložit

„Takže jsem měla poslední dovolenou se starými kyčlemi a teď je čas na nové,“ dodala s tím, že v nemocnici jsou s ní její přítel Jeff a chodí za ní, synové, přátelé i její sedmasedmdesátiletá matka Anna Pořízková.

Autor:
