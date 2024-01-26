Z pláže rovnou do nemocnice. Pořízková musela na výměnu kyčelních kloubů

From bikini to hospital chic…

Long overdue now- hip replacement.



It turns out I was born with congenital hip dysplasia- and because of that, the cartilage in my hips is worn out. And I don’t mean worn out as in “worn down.” No. There is none left.

The three doctors I’ve visited all recoiled when they saw my x rays.



“Well, it’s bone on bone”, they exclaimed. “At least we know you’re good with pain tolerance!”



It’s so bad, in fact, that doing one hip at the time is pointless. It would actually impede the healing and mobility.



So. Had one last vacation with old hips- and now it’s time for some new ones.



I have my Jeff at my side, my mom and papa Joe, my boys and a slew of friends volunteering to come and bring me soup.

And even as I’m anxious about the surgery — in a general “surgery-is-not-how-I’d-like-to-spend-my-free-time” —

I’m so grateful this is a fixable problem!

I found a doctor I really trust, one who specializes in anterior hip replacements, I’ve had an amazing vacation … and now - like my sis-in-law said- “take a break from kicking ass and let everyone wait on YOU for a change!”

So, here I go.



#betweenjloandbettywhite #bilateralhipdysplasia #bilateralhipreplacements #surgery #grateful #