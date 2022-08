Česká stráž Baltu se prodlužuje. Z Ruska vzlétají i div ne muzejní exponáty

.@EjercitoAire led #NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission in



During aerial training the F-18 jets were filmed dispensing flares, this manoeuvre is used to confuse heat-seeking missiles @NATO keeps the skies safe 24/7 365



@NATOpress @SpainNATO @Lithuanian_MoD #SecuringTheSkies https://t.co/49DPKlash3