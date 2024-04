UPDATE: The Air Guardsman flying the US flag for RU in Avdiivka has been identified.



Wilmer Puello-Mota fled the U.S. in January after he was caught with illicit photos of a teenager on his phone.



He promptly enlisted with the Russian Military, as seen in the new video. https://t.co/P24KEjrUJO https://t.co/rDOpBNKlGW