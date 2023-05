Volba nejlepšího trenéra sezony v NHL: šanci mají Montgomery, Hakstol a Ruff

Dave Hakstol (@SeattleKraken), Jim Montgomery (@NHLBruins) and Lindy Ruff (@NJDevils) are the three finalists for the 2022-23 Jack Adams Award, presented to the head coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success.” #NHLAwards



