Bamford stou brankou pomohl fotbalistům Leedsu k výhře nad Crystal Palace

Sedmadvacetiletý Bamford se v pořadí střelců osamostatnil na šestém místě, víc gólů už mají pouze Muhammad Salah s šestnácti a Harry Kane, Son Hung-min, Bruno Fernandes a Dominic Calvert-Lewin s třinácti zásahy. Nováček soutěže Leeds si polepšil na desátou příčku, Crystal Palace je třináctý.
Anglická fotbalová liga - 23. kolo: Leeds - Crystal Palace 2:0 (3. Harrison, 52. Bamford).
3. Harrison
52. Bamford
Meslier – Ayling, Struijk, Cooper (C), Alioski – Phillips (88. Shackleton) – Raphinha, Klich, Dallas, Harrison – Bamford.
Guaita – Clyne, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt (46. A. Townsend) – J. Ayew (76. Ch. Benteke), Milivojević (C), Riedewald, T. Mitchell – Mateta (65. Batshuayi), Eze.
Casilla – Costa, Cresswell, L. Davis, Gelhardt, Huggins, Jenkins, T. Roberts, Shackleton.
Butland – Batshuayi, Ch. Benteke, Kelly, Kouyaté, A. Townsend.
37. Cahill, 76. Milivojević
Rozhodčí: Marriner – Ledger, Holmes
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|22
|15
|5
|2
|43:14
|50
|2.
|Manchester United
|23
|13
|6
|4
|49:30
|45
|3.
|Leicester
|23
|13
|4
|6
|39:25
|43
|4.
|Liverpool
|23
|11
|7
|5
|44:29
|40
|5.
|Chelsea
|23
|11
|6
|6
|38:24
|39
|6.
|West Ham United
|23
|11
|6
|6
|34:28
|39
|7.
|Everton
|21
|11
|4
|6
|34:28
|37
|8.
|Tottenham
|22
|10
|6
|6
|36:22
|36
|9.
|Aston Villa
|21
|11
|2
|8
|36:24
|35
|10.
|Leeds
|22
|10
|2
|10
|38:38
|32
|11.
|Arsenal
|23
|9
|4
|10
|27:23
|31
|12.
|Southampton
|22
|8
|5
|9
|29:37
|29
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|23
|8
|5
|10
|27:39
|29
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|23
|7
|6
|10
|23:31
|27
|15.
|Brighton
|23
|5
|10
|8
|25:30
|25
|16.
|Newcastle
|23
|7
|4
|12
|25:38
|25
|17.
|Burnley
|22
|6
|5
|11
|14:29
|23
|18.
|Fulham
|22
|2
|9
|11
|17:31
|15
|19.
|West Bromwich
|23
|2
|6
|15
|18:54
|12
|20.
|Sheffield United
|23
|3
|2
|18
|15:37
|11