Zahraničí

  • Pondělí 8. února 2021 Milada

Bamford stou brankou pomohl fotbalistům Leedsu k výhře nad Crystal Palace

  23:08
Fotbalisté Leedsu ve 23. kole anglické porazili 2:0 Crystal Palace. O vítězství domácích rozhodli Jack Harrison a Patrick Bamford, který zaznamenal jubilejní stou branku v kariéře a dvanáctou v aktuální sezoně Premier League.

Zvětšit fotografii

Útočník Patrick Bamford z Leedsu oslavuje svůj gól do branky Crystal Palace. | foto: AP

Sedmadvacetiletý Bamford se v pořadí střelců osamostatnil na šestém místě, víc gólů už mají pouze Muhammad Salah s šestnácti a Harry Kane, Son Hung-min, Bruno Fernandes a Dominic Calvert-Lewin s třinácti zásahy. Nováček soutěže Leeds si polepšil na desátou příčku, Crystal Palace je třináctý.

Anglická fotbalová liga - 23. kolo: Leeds - Crystal Palace 2:0 (3. Harrison, 52. Bamford).

Anglická Premier League
23. kolo 8. 2. 2021 21:00
Leeds United : Crystal Palace FC 2:0 (1:0)
Góly:
3. Harrison
52. Bamford
Góly:
Sestavy:
Meslier – Ayling, Struijk, Cooper (C), Alioski – Phillips (88. Shackleton) – Raphinha, Klich, Dallas, Harrison – Bamford.
Sestavy:
Guaita – Clyne, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt (46. A. Townsend) – J. Ayew (76. Ch. Benteke), Milivojević (C), Riedewald, T. Mitchell – Mateta (65. Batshuayi), Eze.
Náhradníci:
Casilla – Costa, Cresswell, L. Davis, Gelhardt, Huggins, Jenkins, T. Roberts, Shackleton.
Náhradníci:
Butland – Batshuayi, Ch. Benteke, Kelly, Kouyaté, A. Townsend.
Žluté karty:
Žluté karty:
37. Cahill, 76. Milivojević

Rozhodčí: Marriner – Ledger, Holmes

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Manchester City22155243:1450
2.Manchester United23136449:3045
3.Leicester23134639:2543
4.Liverpool23117544:2940
5.Chelsea23116638:2439
6.West Ham United23116634:2839
7.Everton21114634:2837
8.Tottenham22106636:2236
9.Aston Villa21112836:2435
10.Leeds221021038:3832
11.Arsenal23941027:2331
12.Southampton2285929:3729
13.Crystal Palace23851027:3929
14.Wolverhampton23761023:3127
15.Brighton23510825:3025
16.Newcastle23741225:3825
17.Burnley22651114:2923
18.Fulham22291117:3115
19.West Bromwich23261518:5412
20.Sheffield United23321815:3711
Autoři:

