VIDEO: V Rumunsku explodovala čerpací stanice. Jeden mrtvý a 57 raněných

Two explosions were heard at a gas station in the #Romanian town of #Crevedia - 10 km from Bucharest - on Saturday evening, injuring 46 people and killing one, local media reported.



Most of the injured were firefighters (26) who came to extinguish the gas station after the first… https://t.co/XKNoCfzgUG https://t.co/AxGBZ5f4eN