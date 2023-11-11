Sobota 11. listopadu 2023, svátek má Martin
  • schránka
  • Vyzkoušet Premium
    Prodloužit Premium
    Aktivovat Premium
    Premium
    Nemáte předplatné
    Obnovit Premium
  • Přihlásit Můj účet

Revue

  • Sobota 11. listopadu 2023 Martin

Hora ze Hry o trůny truchlí. S manželkou přišli o dceru

  13:38
Islandský herec Thor Björnsson (34), známý jako Hora ze seriálu Hra o trůny, zveřejnil na sociální síti tragickou zprávu. S manželkou Kelsey Hensonovou (33) přišli o dceru, která přišla na svět ve 21. týdnu těhotenství.
Thor Björnsson s manželkou Kelsey Hensonovou na premiéře závěrečné řady seriálu...

Thor Björnsson s manželkou Kelsey Hensonovou na premiéře závěrečné řady seriálu Hra o trůny (Radio City Music Hall, New York, 3. dubna 2019) | foto: Reuters

Thor Björnsson s manželkou Kelsey přivítali v roce 2020 na svět syna Stormura...
Thor Björnsson s manželkou Kelsey (2018)
Hafthor Júlíus Björnsson v seriálu Hra o trůny (2014)
Hafthor Júlíus Björnsson v seriálu Hra o trůny
9 fotografií

„S velkým zármutkem oznamujeme narození naší dcery, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, narozené 8. listopadu ve 21 a půl týdne těhotenství. Po znatelném poklesu pohybu jsme zjistili, že jí přestalo bít srdce,“ popsal Björnsson.

kelc33

T.W stillbirth/delayed miscarriage. It is with great sorrow that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir born Nov 8th at 21 1/2 weeks gestation. After a noticeable decrease in movement we found out her heart had stopped beating. Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter. She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde lashes and brows and a little smile for mom and dad. The love we feel for her is overwhelming. The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love. All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again. Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we grieve this unbearable loss. Thank you all for any kind words and support.

10. listopadu 2023 v 12:50, příspěvek archivován: 11. listopadu 2023 v 11:52
oblíbit odpovědět uložit

Někdejší nejsilnější muž světa je ztrátou dcery zdrcen. Je ale vděčný, že se mohli s dcerou rozloužit. „Slova nedokážou popsat naši bolest z této ztráty nebo naše štěstí, že můžeme trávit čas se svou dcerou. Je naprosto nádherná, s blond řasami a obočím a malým úsměvem pro mámu a tátu. Láska, kterou k ní cítíme, je ohromující. Smutek, který cítíme, s námi bude navždy, ale stejně tak i láska,“ uvedl herec s tím, že duch jeho dcery bude dál žít skrze její rodiče a sourozence.

S manželkou už vychovávají tříletého syna Stormura Magniho. Z předchozího vztahu s Thelmou Björk Steimannovou má Björnsson dceru Theresu Líf, která žije s matkou v Dánsku.
Autor:

StarDance 2023 - soutěžící páry, porota a historie

Dvanáctá řada soutěže StarDance odstartovala 14. října 2023. V desítce osobností, které bojují o titul Král a Královna tanečního parketu jsou umělci, sportovci, a také slavný cukrář.

Eva Adamczyková a Jakub Mazůch. Marek Adamczyk a Lenka Nora Návorková. Ivana Chýlková a Jan Tománek. David Prachař a Zuzana Dvořáková Šťastná. Iva Kubelková a Martin Prágr. Vavřinec Hradilek a Kateřina Bartuněk Hrstková. Tereza Mašková a Daniel Kecskeméti. Richard Krajčo a Dominika Rošková. Josef Maršálek a Adriana Mašková. Darija Pavlovičová a Dominik Vodička

  • Nejčtenější

Byla jsem znásilněná. Manžel ho našel a přizabil, popsala Michaela Kudláčková

Dětská filmová hvězda osmdesátých let Michaela Kudláčková (55) zazářila například v roli Barči v seriálu My všichni...

StarDance je o další pár chudší. Soutěž opustil favorit Richard Krajčo

Po čtvrtém večeru zůstalo ve StarDance sedm soutěžních párů. Se show se rozloučili zpěvák Richard Krajčo a tanečnice...

{NADPIS reklamního článku dlouhý přes dva řádky}

{POPISEK reklamního článku, také dlouhý přes dva a možná dokonce až tři řádky, končící na tři tečky...}

Anna Julie Slováčková promluvila o rakovině plic, rodině i ztrátě vlasů

Anna Julie Slováčková (28) bojuje s rakovinou, která jí tentokrát napadla plíce. Většinu času tráví zpěvačka v...

Heather Grahamová se v novém erotickém hororu ukázala nahoře bez

Americká herečka Heather Grahamová (53) ztvárnila v novém hororu Suitable Flesh psychiatričku, kterou ovládl démon. K...

{NADPIS reklamního článku dlouhý přes dva řádky}

{POPISEK reklamního článku, také dlouhý přes dva a možná dokonce až tři řádky, končící na tři tečky...}

Bylo to těžké životní rozhodnutí, zavrhnout bratra, říkal Jaroslav Moučka

Charismatický herec, ale také symbol normalizační televizní propagandy. Jaroslav Moučka je známý coby Josef Pláteník z...

České fiasko. Nigerijské odmítnutí bude mít pro diplomacii zdrcující následky

Premium Ze středu Evropy to vypadá jako bezvýznamný výpadek v cestovním itineráři. Jenže zrušení návštěvy českého premiéra...

Antibiotika není nutné dobírat do konce, může to být i chyba, říká infektolog

Premium Také jste byli přesvědčeni, že při braní antibiotik je potřeba striktně doužívat celé balení? Dříve to byl doporučený...

Vlk samotář. Procházka se vzdal vztahů se ženami. Potřebuju vnitřní ticho, říká

Premium Po 17 měsících se do klece vrací nejlepší český MMA zápasník. Uzdravený, vylepšený, odhodlanější Jiří Procházka....

Bylo to těžké pro oba, promluvila Megan Foxová poprvé o potratu

Herečka Megan Foxová (37) vydala knihu básní Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. Prostřednictvím poezie se vyrovnává se svými...

Trénuji třikrát týdně i po skončení ve StarDance, říká Richard Krajčo

Ze StarDance vypadl ve čtvrtém kole, přestože byl podle sázkařů jedním z favoritů. Zpěvák Richard Krajčo (46), kterého...

Jeden den cena Emmy, druhý rakovina. Louis-Dreyfusová popsala boj s nemocí

Julia Louis-Dreyfusová (62) je americká herečka a producentka. Čeští diváci ji mohou znát ze seriálů Show Jerryho...

Perry odmítl hrát nevěrného Chandlera. Fanoušci by mi to neodpustili, řekl

Svět nedávno obletěla zpráva o nečekaném úmrtí herce Matthewa Perryho (†54). Toho si fanoušci zamilovali i kvůli...

Premiér jel na nákup do Německa. Je tam levněji a mají větší balení, zjistil

Premiér Petr Fiala využil zasedání vlády v Karlovarském kraji k uskutečnění srovnávacího nákupu, aby prověřil, jak je...

Tereza shodila 52 kilogramů. Razí pravidlo osmdesát na dvacet

Tereza vážila hodně přes metrák. Když však přestávala stačit svým dětem, rozhodla se zhubnout. Za rok a půl shodila...

Zločin na technice. Co nejspíš stálo za tragédií lanovky na Ještěd v roce 2021

Téměř přesně po dvou letech uzavřela Policie ČR vyšetřovaní pádu lanovky na Ještěd. Z obecného ohrožení z nedbalosti...

Byla jsem znásilněná. Manžel ho našel a přizabil, popsala Michaela Kudláčková

Dětská filmová hvězda osmdesátých let Michaela Kudláčková (55) zazářila například v roli Barči v seriálu My všichni...

Deset zajímavostí o bradavkách, které jste neznali a mohou vám změnit život

I přes relativně malou velikost oplývají bradavky mnohdy fascinujícími schopnostmi. Věděli jste například, že jsou...

Nepřehlédněte