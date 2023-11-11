Hora ze Hry o trůny truchlí. S manželkou přišli o dceru

„S velkým zármutkem oznamujeme narození naší dcery, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, narozené 8. listopadu ve 21 a půl týdne těhotenství. Po znatelném poklesu pohybu jsme zjistili, že jí přestalo bít srdce,“ popsal Björnsson.
T.W stillbirth/delayed miscarriage. It is with great sorrow that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir born Nov 8th at 21 1/2 weeks gestation. After a noticeable decrease in movement we found out her heart had stopped beating. Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter. She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde lashes and brows and a little smile for mom and dad. The love we feel for her is overwhelming. The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love. All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again. Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we grieve this unbearable loss. Thank you all for any kind words and support.
Někdejší nejsilnější muž světa je ztrátou dcery zdrcen. Je ale vděčný, že se mohli s dcerou rozloužit. „Slova nedokážou popsat naši bolest z této ztráty nebo naše štěstí, že můžeme trávit čas se svou dcerou. Je naprosto nádherná, s blond řasami a obočím a malým úsměvem pro mámu a tátu. Láska, kterou k ní cítíme, je ohromující. Smutek, který cítíme, s námi bude navždy, ale stejně tak i láska,“ uvedl herec s tím, že duch jeho dcery bude dál žít skrze její rodiče a sourozence.
S manželkou už vychovávají tříletého syna Stormura Magniho. Z předchozího vztahu s Thelmou Björk Steimannovou má Björnsson dceru Theresu Líf, která žije s matkou v Dánsku.