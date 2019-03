První soukromá kosmická loď určená pro posádku letí k ISS

VIDEO: Crew Dragon will deliver about 400 pounds of supplies and equipment to the @Space_Station. Also on board is an anthropomorphic test device, which we call Ripley. https://t.co/FuHewNb4UM Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Crew Dragon will deliver about 400 pounds of supplies and equipment to the @Space_Station. Also on board is an anthropomorphic test device, which we call Ripley. https://t.co/FuHewNb4UM