Pitt vtipkoval na adresu Jolie, pak se bavil s exmanželkou Anistonovou

VIDEO: "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Brad Pitt is full of quips as he accepts the #SAGAwards statue for best supporting actor in a film https://t.co/duqdI5q1az https://t.co/Kb1kL0LqR6 Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Brad Pitt is full of quips as he accepts the #SAGAwards statue for best supporting actor in a film https://t.co/duqdI5q1az https://t.co/Kb1kL0LqR6