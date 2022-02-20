ONLINE: Manchester United hraje v Leedsu, pak nastoupí Leicester

V podvečer ještě nedělní program vyvrcholí utkáním mezi Wolves a Leicesterem.
Nedělní program 26. kola: 15:00 Leeds - Manchester United, 17:30 Wolverhampton - Leicester.
34. Maguire
45+5. B. Fernandes
Meslier – Ayling (C), D. Llorente, Koch (31. Firpo), Struijk – Forshaw – Dallas, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison – D. James.
de Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire (C), Shaw – P. Pogba, McTominay – Lingard, B. Fernandes, Sancho – Ronaldo.
Klaesson – Bate, Cresswell, Firpo, Gelhardt, Kenneh, Raphinha, T. Roberts, Shackleton.
D. Henderson – Dalot, Elanga, Fred, Mata, N. Matić, Rashford, Telles, Varane.
Rozhodčí: Tierney – Betts, DaviesPřejít na on-line reportáž
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|26
|20
|3
|3
|63:17
|63
|2.
|Liverpool
|25
|17
|6
|2
|64:20
|57
|3.
|Chelsea
|25
|14
|8
|3
|49:18
|50
|4.
|Manchester United
|25
|12
|7
|6
|40:32
|43
|5.
|West Ham United
|26
|12
|6
|8
|45:34
|42
|6.
|Arsenal
|23
|13
|3
|7
|36:26
|42
|7.
|Tottenham
|23
|12
|3
|8
|31:31
|39
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|23
|11
|4
|8
|21:17
|37
|9.
|Brighton
|25
|7
|12
|6
|25:28
|33
|10.
|Southampton
|25
|7
|11
|7
|32:37
|32
|11.
|Leicester
|22
|7
|6
|9
|36:41
|27
|12.
|Aston Villa
|24
|8
|3
|13
|31:37
|27
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|11
|9
|32:36
|26
|14.
|Brentford
|26
|6
|6
|14
|27:42
|24
|15.
|Leeds
|23
|5
|8
|10
|27:46
|23
|16.
|Everton
|23
|6
|4
|13
|28:40
|22
|17.
|Newcastle
|24
|4
|10
|10
|26:45
|22
|18.
|Watford
|24
|5
|3
|16
|24:43
|18
|19.
|Burnley
|22
|2
|11
|9
|20:29
|17
|20.
|Norwich
|25
|4
|5
|16
|15:53
|17