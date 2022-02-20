Neděle 20. února 2022, svátek má Oldřich
Zahraničí

  • Neděle 20. února 2022 Oldřich

ONLINE: Manchester United hraje v Leedsu, pak nastoupí Leicester

Sledujeme online   14:56
Fotbalisté Manchesteru United si můžou upevnit pozici v elitní čtyřce, v rámci 26. kola Premier League hrají derby na stadionu Leedsu. Utkání začíná v 15 hodin a můžete ho sledovat v podrobné online reportáži minutu po minutě.

Fotogalerie2

Harry Maguire (vlevo) z Manchesteru United oslavuje se spoluhráči svůj gól do sítě Leedsu. | foto: AP

V podvečer ještě nedělní program vyvrcholí utkáním mezi Wolves a Leicesterem.

Nedělní program 26. kola: 15:00 Leeds - Manchester United, 17:30 Wolverhampton - Leicester.

Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 20. 2. 2022 15:00
zápas probíhá
Leeds United : Manchester United 0:2 (0:2)
Góly:
Góly:
34. Maguire
45+5. B. Fernandes
Sestavy:
Meslier – Ayling (C), D. Llorente, Koch (31. Firpo), Struijk – Forshaw – Dallas, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison – D. James.
Sestavy:
de Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire (C), Shaw – P. Pogba, McTominay – Lingard, B. Fernandes, Sancho – Ronaldo.
Náhradníci:
Klaesson – Bate, Cresswell, Firpo, Gelhardt, Kenneh, Raphinha, T. Roberts, Shackleton.
Náhradníci:
D. Henderson – Dalot, Elanga, Fred, Mata, N. Matić, Rashford, Telles, Varane.

Rozhodčí: Tierney – Betts, Davies

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 20. 2. 2022 17:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers : Leicester City 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Manchester City26203363:1763
2.Liverpool25176264:2057
3.Chelsea25148349:1850
4.Manchester United25127640:3243
5.West Ham United26126845:3442
6.Arsenal23133736:2642
7.Tottenham23123831:3139
8.Wolverhampton23114821:1737
9.Brighton25712625:2833
10.Southampton25711732:3732
11.Leicester2276936:4127
12.Aston Villa24831331:3727
13.Crystal Palace25511932:3626
14.Brentford26661427:4224
15.Leeds23581027:4623
16.Everton23641328:4022
17.Newcastle244101026:4522
18.Watford24531624:4318
19.Burnley22211920:2917
20.Norwich25451615:5317
Autoři:

Fortuna liga 2021-22

Liga bude pokračovat 5. února, základní část skončí 19. dubna. FINÁLE FORTUNA:LIGY, tedy nadstavbová část, se bude hrát od 23. dubna do 14. května.

Mezistátní zápasy 2022 - Konferenční liga: Fenerbahce - Slavia, Sparta - Partizan, Partizan - Sparta, Slavia - Fenerbahce. Baráž o MS 2022: Švédsko - Česko

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Bayern Mnichov22171470:2552
2.Dortmund22151657:3646
3.Leverkusen23125660:3941
4.Hoffenheim23114845:3537
5.Freiburg23107636:2637
6.Kolín nad Rýnem2398635:3735
7.Lipsko22104843:2734
8.Mohuč23104934:2634
9.Union Berlín2397729:3134
10.Eintracht Frankfurt2387833:3531
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Real Madrid25176251:2057
2.FC Sevilla24148236:1650
3.Betis Sevilla24134745:2943
4.Atlético Madrid25126745:3442
5.Villarreal25109642:2439
6.FC Barcelona23109438:2739
7.Real Sociedad23108524:2138
8.Bilbao24810625:2134
9.Pamplona2588925:3032
10.Vigo2487928:2531
KLUBZVRPSB
1.AC Milán26175452:2856
2.Inter Milán24166255:2054
3.Neapol25165446:1753
4.Juventus Turín26138538:2347
5.Atalanta Bergamo25128546:3044
6.Lazio Řím25126752:3942
7.Fiorentina25133944:3442
8.AS Řím26125944:3441
9.Hellas Verona26107949:4237
10.FC Turín25961032:2633
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Paris St. Germain25185253:2259
2.Marseille24137438:2146
3.Nice24134736:2142
4.Štrasburk24125746:2941
5.Nantes25115934:2938
6.Lyon25109634:3138
7.Rennes24114943:2237
8.Monako24107737:2637
9.Lens25107840:3637
10.Lille2599732:3536

Sparta - Plzeň 2:2, hosté vedli o dvě branky, v nastavení srovnal Hložek

Plzeňští fotbalisté vedli 2:0, měli obří šance na další góly, ale nakonec ze šlágru 21. kola Fortuna ligy na Spartě...

Fenerbahce - Slavia 2:3, krok k postupu, hlavně díky slepeným gólům

Slávističtí fotbalisté navzdory řadě absencí vykročili v Turecku za postupem do osmifinále Konferenční ligy. V...

Sparta - Partizan 0:1, vyrovnaný souboj rozhodl brejk v závěru

Sparťanští fotbalisté jsou už po úvodním utkání blízko vyřazení z Konferenční ligy. V domácím zápase vyřazovací fáze...

Slavia na Fenerbahce bez Trpišovského. Zástupce Köstl: Snad se mu nepřitíží

Už skoro čtyři stovky zápasů prožil jako asistent Jindřicha Trpišovského. Teď si Jaroslav Köstl teprve podruhé zkusí,...

Zápletka v lize: Plzeň je první, Slavia se Spartou na startu jara bez gólů

V souvislosti s bojem o fotbalový titul se celou zimu zmiňovaly především Slavia a Sparta. Po prvním jarním kole ale...

Léčí lidi na dně. Jak to chodí v ordinaci pro bezdomovce

Premium Je to místo, ze kterého by i dobrácký doktor Štrosmajer utekl s pláčem. Ordinace pro bezdomovce na Praze 7...

Vrahů jsme se nebáli, říká potápěč, který z Orlíku vylovil mrtvolu. Nenávist k Pražákům Devadesátky zkreslily

Premium V devadesátých letech vylovil první sud, kde byla ukrytá oběť orlických vrahů. V rozhovoru pro Lidovky.cz zavzpomínal...

Devadesátky v autech zločinců. V jakých modelech jezdil Jonák a další mafiáni

Premium Mercedesy, BMW, nebo snad favority? V čem vlastně nejčastěji jezdili v devadesátkách lumpové, jichž viditelně přibylo?...

ONLINE: Bayern proti poslednímu, později hraje Dortmund či Hertha

Sledujeme online Fotbalisté Bayernu Mnichov v rámci 23. kola bundesligy hostí poslední Fürth a napravuje nepovedený týden. V nejvyšší...

ONLINE: Manchester United hraje v Leedsu, pak nastoupí Leicester

Sledujeme online Fotbalisté Manchesteru United si můžou upevnit pozici v elitní čtyřce, v rámci 26. kola Premier League hrají derby na...

Kadeřábek přihrál na gól a pomohl k obratu, Morávkův přínos k bodům nevedl

Český fotbalista Pavel Kadeřábek jako náhradník pomohl Hoffenheimu gólovou asistencí k vítězství 2:1 na hřišti...

Barák dal svůj desátý gól, první AC Milán ztratil body s posledním

Český reprezentační záložník Antonín Barák už po pěti minutách nasměroval fotbalisty Hellasu Verona k překvapivému...

Hervis neustál pandemii a v Česku končí. Prodejny převezme konkurence

Rakouský sportovní řetězec Hervis Sport odchází z českého trhu. Uzavírá tak dvacetileté působení v Česku. Značnou část...

Linda Evangelista: Po zákroku jsem znetvořená, ale už se nechci schovávat

Linda Evangelista (56) promluvila o znetvoření, které u ní v roce 2016 vyvolala vzácná alergická reakce na kosmetický...

Herec Luděk Sobota bydlí v krásné vile na Smíchově s parádním výhledem

Jen kousek nad rušným centrem pražského Smíchova je malebná vilová čtvrť s nádherným výhledem na celé město - a právě...

Rusko blokuje přístup Ukrajiny k Černému moři

Kromě pozemních jednotek z celého Ruska, seskupených kolem ukrajinských hranic a zhruba deseti leteckých divizí, které...

Měl super nápad, ale na úspěch čekal dlouho. Teď má milionové obraty

Vystudoval energetiku, po škole sbíral zkušenosti v zahraničí a hned po návratu domů začal budovat vlastní firmu....

