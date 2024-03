Ukrajinské drony zasáhly čtvrtou největší ruskou rafinerii, mířily i na Moskvu

Dozens of drones attacked Russia at night. An oil depot was attacked in Oryol, a severe fire broke out.



In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a drone attacked the Lukoil oil depot.



In addition, at night, explosions were reported in the Bilhorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Tula regions. The… https://t.co/74HhKSfaDd https://t.co/qm7aadQ0RK