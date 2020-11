Amazon upozorňuje na domácí videozvonky Ring. Mohou hořet kvůli šroubům

#Recall: the battery on @Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Gen) can overheat if punctured during install; Fire and burn risks. Contact Ring for new instructions or go to their app. CONTACT: 800-656-1918, https://t.co/aJhc3BDG8e Full notice: https://t.co/2hH98wTSO6 https://t.co/WhsgpuHlqy