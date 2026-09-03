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Zemřela nejslavnější americká feministka Gloria Steinemová, bylo jí 92 let

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  12:41aktualizováno  13:26
Jedna z vůdčích postav amerického feministického hnutí Gloria Steinemová (2....

Jedna z vůdčích postav amerického feministického hnutí Gloria Steinemová (2. února 2026) | foto: Profimedia.cz

Jedna z vůdčích postav amerického feministického hnutí Gloria Steinemová (13....
Feministické aktivistky Gloria Steinemová (vlevo) a Dorothy Pitman Hughesová...
Jedna z vůdčích postav amerického feministického hnutí Gloria Steinemová (18....
Gloria Steinemová se narodila v roce 1934. Za ženskou emancipaci pořád bojuje.
15 fotografií
Ve věku 92 let ve středu zemřela slavná americká bojovnice za práva žen, oceňovaná autorka a novinářka Gloria Steinemová. Úmrtí feministky oznámila její nadace na Instagramu. Steinemová byla jednou ze zakladatelek časopisu Ms., který vznikl v roce 1971 a stal se prvním feministickým časopisem distribuovaným po celých Spojených státech. Velkou část života strávila na cestách jako aktivistka, přednášela ve vysokoškolských kampusech, v komunitních centrech a promlouvala na demonstracích.

Steinemová zemřela doma v New Yorku obklopena svými blízkými. „Gloriiným největším darem byla její schopnost naslouchat ostatním a dávat jim najevo, že je někdo vnímá a slyší,“ stojí v příspěvku.

Feministka byla lehce rozpoznatelnou osobností s charakteristicky rozpuštěnými vlasy s blonďatým melírem, pěšinkou uprostřed a velkými brýlemi. Uváděla o sobě, že se považuje za „podnikatelku v oblasti společenských změn“.

Zaťatá pěst feminismu. Vzpurný portrét bělošky a černošky podkopal patriarchát

V roce 1971 založila Národní politický výbor žen spolu s kongresmankami Bellou Abzugovou, Shirley Chisholmovou a spisovatelkou Betty Friedanovou, jejíž kniha Feminine mystique v roce 1963 v USA odstartovala druhou vlnu feminismu.

Svou kariéru však začala jako novinářka. V roce 1963 napsala reportáž o ponižujících podmínkách v klubech Playboy Hugha Hefnera, v jednom z nichž se nechala v utajení zaměstnat. Za zlomový okamžik, který ji o šest let později nasměroval k aktivismu, považovala setkání, na němž ženy otevřeně vystupovaly na podporu práva na potrat.

V roce 2013 jí tehdejší prezident Barack Obama udělil Prezidentskou medaili svobody, nejvyšší civilní vyznamenání USA.

gloriasteinem

Yesterday, Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her. Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.

Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard. Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor.

She spent her recent years doing the two things she loved most: being in community with others and writing. She has welcomed hundreds of guests into her living room for Talking Circles, a tradition she insisted will continue long after she is no longer with us. As Gloria wrote in her forthcoming book, , “I have now lived for more than fifty years in this brownstone, in rooms that have witnessed lives before mine, and will know others after I am gone.” This book, along with her commitment to her home becoming a center for social justice movements, are among the many gifts Gloria has given the world with the hope they have ripple effects for generations to come. Gloria often quoted the adage: “The flap of a butterfly’s wing can change the weather hundreds of miles away.”

Gloria loved the tradition of lighting signal fires on hills to light the way to the other side of the mountain. Lighting your own candle for Gloria makes you part of this global and celestial community circle.

In lieu of flowers, Gloria has asked that those wishing to honor her with a gift, may make a donation to Gloria’s Foundation.

Photo by @giamckenna for @gloriasfoundation

3. září 2026 v 11:14, příspěvek archivován: 3. září 2026 v 12:59
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