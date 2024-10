Udělejme Rusko opět malým. Zelenskyj se s trikem inspiroval u Trumpa

Zelenskyy recorded a daily address to Ukrainians wearing a “make russia small again” T-shirt



It shows a map of the Principality of Moscow from 1462, when it included Moscow, Suzdal and Vologda. On the back of the t-shirt, the size of the principality is compared to the size of… https://t.co/QwgdZG0TCF https://t.co/pt9Wcu4hOX