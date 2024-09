Tajfun Yagi má na jihu Číny dvě oběti a sto zraněných, dorazil k Vietnamu

Landfall of Typhoon #Yagi in #Vietnam’s exceptionally surge-vulnerable Red River Delta is now imminent. For the 3rd time in her lifespan, this fierce cyclone is directly impacting a major city with a population exceeding 1.5 million. Extreme threats to life and property, in the… https://t.co/9JuPw9k5H4 https://t.co/60SToifrZ0